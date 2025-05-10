Gemini: Paint a bright, beautiful image in your mind today—it will lift your spirits and set a positive tone for everything you do. If you’ve been working toward securing a loan, today brings favorable news and a breakthrough in your efforts. However, be cautious—an old acquaintance might stir up some unexpected complications. Matters of the heart may face disapproval from others, so tread gently and with understanding. This day also offers a chance to reflect and seek practical solutions to a lingering issue, especially during your quiet moments. Even if tensions rise during the day, a peaceful and loving evening with your spouse will restore harmony. Your admirable qualities might earn recognition from elders at home, bringing a sense of pride and belonging. Remedy: For a harmonious family environment, keep a white zero-watt bulb switched on in the northwest corner of your home.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.