Gemini: Your health will be in top shape today. However, a chronic condition may act up, possibly requiring a hospital visit and some unexpected expenses. Friends will uplift your spirits by planning something exciting for the evening. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain. As someone who values personal time amidst a busy social life, today will be refreshing, offering you the chance to unwind. Your married life will be filled with memories of courtship and romance, rekindling old, beautiful moments. Finally, you'll catch up on much-needed sleep, leaving you relaxed and re-energized. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.