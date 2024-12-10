Gemini: Your overall health will remain stable, but travel might leave you feeling stressed and exhausted. Unexpected expenses could strain your finances, so plan carefully. Be mindful of your words at home, as tensions may arise. Engaging in secret relationships could harm your reputation, so act wisely. On the positive side, your good deeds at work may earn you recognition and respect. A pleasure trip is likely to bring some satisfaction but keep an eye on your spouse's health, as it may require attention. Remedy: For better financial prospects, avoid alcohol, non-vegetarian food, aggressive behaviour, and dishonest actions.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.