Gemini: Your creative talents can bring great financial rewards if utilized wisely. Expect unexpected gifts or surprises from relatives and friends. However, you might struggle to keep your promises today, which could make your partner unhappy. On the bright side, your past efforts at work may finally get recognized, increasing your chances of a promotion. Businesspersons can benefit from valuable advice on expansion from experienced individuals. Be cautious about the company you keep, as associating with the wrong people could harm your reputation. If your plans to meet someone are disrupted due to your spouse’s health, you may still end up spending quality time together. Remedy: Gift perfumes or scented accessories to your partner for a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.