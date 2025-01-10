Gemini: Engaging in sports today will help you boost your physical stamina and stay active. Financial difficulties will be resolved with support from your friends. An elderly relative may seek your assistance in resolving personal issues, and their blessings will bring positivity to your day. Your romantic relationship will deepen, starting with the joy of your partner’s smile and ending with dreamy thoughts of each other. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder could provide valuable insights. Your spouse will surprise you with a thoughtful and beautiful gesture, adding happiness to your day. If attending a wedding, be cautious—avoiding alcohol is advisable for your well-being. Remedy: Wearing cream-coloured clothes regularly can help maintain mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.