Gemini: If you're feeling overly stressed today, spending time with children could help lift your mood — their innocent smiles or a warm hug can work wonders. One of your parents might advise you about the importance of saving money. Listen carefully, as ignoring it could lead to future financial troubles. Children may demand your attention, but they’ll also bring joy. For some, wedding celebrations are on the cards, while others may find romance that brightens their day. Businesspeople should be cautious — a close friend's poor advice might land you in trouble. Those in jobs must stay alert and avoid mistakes at work. Overall, it's a favourable day where things may turn out in your favour, making you feel on top of the world. Your relationship with your life partner will feel especially strong and fulfilling today. Remedy: Keep your work desk neat and organised to boost your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.