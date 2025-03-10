Gemini: Sharing happiness with others can greatly improve your health. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid financial loss. Dedicate quality time to your family and show them you care—don’t give them a reason to feel neglected. Love may bring disappointment, but don’t lose hope; relationships often have their ups and downs. New ventures will be tempting and may offer promising returns. Although you may plan a special outing with your spouse, their ill health could cause a change in plans. You might face difficulties getting ready in the morning due to a power cut or another issue, but your spouse will step in to help. Remedy: Wear gold, as per your affordability, for continuous financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.