Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the positives. Your confidence will help bring your hopes and desires closer to reality. Today, you might unexpectedly receive money from a debtor, which could come as a pleasant surprise. Family dynamics may be tense, with a chance of arguments. Try to keep calm if conflicts arise. If you make the most of today, it could become an unforgettable experience in your love life. Your hard work will pay off on the job, and putting in effort all day will let you relax in the evening. Your marriage could also take a beautiful turn today. Remedy: Light a lamp with black and white sesame seeds. This can help restore happiness and strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.