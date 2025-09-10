Gemini: Avoid long journeys today, as your health may not support extensive travel. Financial worries could trouble you, so it’s best to consult a trusted confidant for guidance. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and prosperity at home. The day will feel refreshing, like the fragrance of roses, filling your heart with the joy of love. At work, you may achieve something remarkable. In your free time, you’ll enjoy walking under the open sky and breathing in fresh air, which will keep you mentally calm throughout the day. The warmth of your wonderful spouse will make you feel truly special, almost like royalty. Remedy: Offer milk to a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of its wet soil on your forehead to invite good health and auspiciousness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.