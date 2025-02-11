Gemini: A spiritual person’s blessings will bring you peace of mind today. Financially, you may benefit with the help of your siblings—be sure to seek their advice. While the day will be mostly positive, someone you trust might disappoint you. In matters of love, you may feel a void, but remember, everything changes with time, including your romantic life. At work, admitting your mistake will work in your favour. Take it as a learning opportunity and reflect on how to improve. If you have wronged someone, an apology will help mend things—mistakes are common, but wisdom lies in not repeating them. You might decide to take a sudden break from work to spend quality time with your family. If your married life feels monotonous, add some excitement to rekindle the spark. Remedy: To maintain happiness in family life, eat your meals while sitting on a small wooden stool (chowki) and without wearing footwear.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.