Gemini: It’s a day to relax and enjoy yourself. Your financial situation may improve, but ongoing expenses could still slow down your plans. Support your brother in managing things effectively. Avoid letting small disagreements turn into bigger issues—try to resolve them calmly. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said, so it's best to recognise your mistake and make things right before tensions rise. At work, stay ahead by adopting new technologies and learning the latest skills. Remember, success comes to those who take initiative and put in the effort. Today, you’ll truly feel grateful for having such a wonderful life partner by your side. Remedy: To boost your professional success, keep Dhruv grass, green leaf stems, and tulsi (basil) at home. Replace them with fresh ones once they dry out.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.