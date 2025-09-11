Gemini: Channel your energy towards helping someone in need. After all, what is the worth of this perishable body if it’s not used for the good of others? You have a clear sense of what people expect from you, but avoid overspending today. Make time to visit a relative who is unwell. Love will be in the air, and you may find many opportunities to express your feelings. Recognition and success are also likely to come your way. However, a close one may ask for your time, and being unable to meet their wish could leave both of you disappointed. On the brighter side, the day looks wonderful for your married life—express your love openly to your partner. Remedy: Family life will flourish by honoring and respecting wise individuals, scholars, and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.