Gemini: Stay calm, especially during a crisis. Investing in religious activities today can bring you mental peace and stability. It’s a generally positive day, but be prepared—someone you trust may disappoint you. Singles might meet someone special, but make sure you know their relationship status before taking things forward. Embrace new techniques to boost your efficiency—your unique style of working will catch the attention of others. Remember to make time for friends; isolating yourself will only leave you without support when you need it most. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again today—they truly deserve it. Remedy: Distribute and eat white-coloured sweets to attract positive health vibrations.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.