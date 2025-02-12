Gemini: You will finally find relief from the stress and worries that have been weighing on you for a long time. This is the perfect opportunity to make lifestyle changes that will help keep them away for good. If you had invested money based on the advice of an unfamiliar person, you are likely to see profits today. Focus on projects that can bring prosperity to your entire family. Don't delay in expressing your feelings to your beloved, as waiting until tomorrow may be too late. You will have the chance to finalize major land deals and coordinate entertainment-related ventures successfully. After a hectic schedule, you will finally get some well-deserved time for yourself. Your life partner will shower you with extra love and attention today. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by feeding roti or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.