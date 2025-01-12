Gemini: Blood pressure patients should take extra precautions while travelling, especially in crowded buses, to avoid health complications. Today promises significant financial gains in business, offering an excellent opportunity to elevate your ventures to new heights. However, tensions may arise on the home front, so choose your words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. Be mindful of your actions, as even minor slip-ups could upset your partner. A friend’s valuable support will prove instrumental in handling professional matters effectively. Some of you may embark on a distant journey; though it might be tiring, the rewards will be well worth the effort. Unfortunately, your spouse's rudeness could dampen your mood, so try to handle the situation with patience. Remedy: Incorporate yellow-coloured foods like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin into your diet to foster better understanding and harmony in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.