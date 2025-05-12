Gemini: Helping everyone around you may leave you feeling tired and drained today. However, some important plans will finally take shape and bring you new financial benefits. You might also receive surprise gifts from friends or relatives. Express your love by placing flowers at your window—it will bring a pleasant vibe. Support from senior colleagues and family members will be a big boost. A short pleasure trip will refresh you. Today, you’ll realise just how special your spouse truly is—they're like an angel in your life. Remedy: Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.