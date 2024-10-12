Gemini: To live a fulfilled life, focus on strengthening your mental resilience. Avoid making decisions that could lead to financial losses without consulting someone experienced. Expect a lively and joyful evening as guests fill your home. Love will be in the air, filling your heart with romance. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Your spouse will touch your heart today with heartfelt words about your importance in their life. However, with extra free time, negative thoughts might creep in. Counter them by reading uplifting books, watching a fun movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: Offer genuine help to students, teachers, or young children to cultivate happiness in your life.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 1.45 pm.