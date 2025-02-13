Gemini: Be mindful of your eating habits and keep your weight in check. Use your creativity to find new ways to earn extra income. An invitation to your child's award function will bring you immense joy, as you witness them fulfilling your dreams and expectations. There’s a chance of meeting someone interesting today. You may find yourself handling tasks alone for a while, as colleagues or associates might not be able to offer much help. Students may get distracted by thoughts of love, leading to wasted time. Your spouse will be exceptionally wonderful today, and you may receive a delightful surprise from your beloved. Remedy: Perform an abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to enjoy good health and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.