Gemini: Channel your energy into self-improvement projects that help you grow and become a better version of yourself. Your financial situation is set to improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. An evening out with friends will uplift your mood and rejuvenate you. Love's intensity might keep you awake tonight, filling your mind with emotions. Stay alert in business dealings to avoid any chances of being cheated. Favourable planetary alignments will provide you with ample reasons to feel happy and content today. However, a minor disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping might test your patience. Remedy: For career growth and promotion, keep a piece of white silk cloth in your wallet or pocket.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 4:30 p.m.