Gemini: You may feel a little drained both mentally and physically today, but proper rest and a nutritious diet will help restore your energy. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources, while unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends could brighten your day. On the personal front, harsh words from your beloved may upset your mood, so patience will be key. In your free time, you may finally tackle tasks you’ve long planned but couldn’t execute earlier. However, there is a possibility of a serious disagreement with your spouse, so tread carefully in conversations. For those working in media, today holds promise and could bring good opportunities. Remedy: To enhance health, flow raw coal into water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.