Gemini: You will find relief from the long-standing stress and pressures you’ve been carrying. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help you keep such worries away for good. Investments in antiques or jewellery are likely to bring you gains and prosperity. Spend quality time with your family and show them you genuinely care—leave no room for complaints. If you have something important to say to your partner, share it today rather than wait until tomorrow. It’s also a great day to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Amid your busy schedule, you’ll find rare moments for yourself today—use them well. You may also rediscover your love for your spouse, appreciating how much they deserve it. Remedy: Add more yellow-coloured foods like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin to your diet to foster better understanding between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.