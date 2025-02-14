Gemini: Nostalgic childhood memories may occupy your mind today, but dwelling on them too much could cause unnecessary stress. A major source of your anxiety might be the struggle to embrace a childlike sense of joy occasionally. With the support of a close relative, you may find success in your business, leading to financial benefits. If you’re planning changes at home, ensure everyone’s approval before proceeding. Take time to understand your partner’s emotions today. Though you may attempt to carve out some personal time, your busy schedule could make it difficult. However, your spouse will bring back memories of your teenage years, including some mischievous moments. Be mindful of your health—drinking cold water might not be the best choice today. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your weight at a goshala or cowshed to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.