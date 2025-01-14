Gemini: You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy some well-deserved leisure today. Investments you made in the past to secure a prosperous future will begin to yield positive results now. Spend a peaceful day with your family, and if others come to you with their problems, politely maintain your boundaries to keep your mind at ease. The unpredictable behaviour of your partner might dampen your mood, but staying patient will help you navigate the day smoothly. This is an excellent day to launch new plans and ventures, as most things are likely to proceed in your favour. Laughter and lighthearted moments will dominate, adding a spark to your day. However, your spouse may seem less inclined to support you during challenging situations today. Handle this with understanding and composure to maintain harmony. Remedy: To enhance love and harmony in your relationship, keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth in your home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.