Gemini: Prioritize your health today and bring some order to your routine. Avoid lending money unless absolutely necessary—and if you must, be sure to get a written agreement outlining the repayment timeline. Unexpected responsibilities may disrupt your plans, leaving little time for yourself as you attend to others' needs. In your relationship, old complaints and misunderstandings are likely to dissolve, making way for harmony. Travel might not yield instant results, but it will set the stage for future gains. This day holds the promise of deep romance with your spouse—possibly the most memorable yet. To unwind from the week’s stress, indulge in music or dance—it could be the perfect stress-buster. Remedy: For a disease-free life, keep a green glass bottle filled with water in the sun, and later mix that water with your bath.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.