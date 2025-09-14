Gemini: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today, as carelessness could affect your health. Long-term investments are likely to bring you good returns. Overall, the day will be positive, but someone you trust may disappoint you. If you’re going on a date, avoid bringing up sensitive or controversial topics. Work life will run smoothly, but when it comes to fitness, you may find yourself planning routines without following through—just as on previous days. At home, your spouse may be influenced by others and pick a fight, but your patience and affection will help restore harmony. Remedy: Watering a tamarind tree regularly can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.