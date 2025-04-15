Gemini: You'll have plenty of free time today, so make the most of it by going for a long walk to take care of your health. Be careful while dealing with someone close—there's a chance of a heated argument that could even lead to legal trouble, costing you a lot of your hard-earned money. Family duties may increase, adding stress to your mind. On the brighter side, your partner will fill your day with happiness, boosting your energy. If you've been trying to talk to someone at work for a while, today might be the day you finally get a chance. Spending time with a friend can be enjoyable today, but try to avoid alcohol—it will only waste your time. Something rare and special is likely to happen in your married life today, making the day stand out. Remedy: For more happiness in your family life, plant red roses and take good care of them.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.