Gemini: Your charismatic personality will draw attention wherever you go today. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing a welcome flow of fresh income. At home, working in harmony with others will help maintain peace and strengthen relationships. You may need to come to terms with certain realities, requiring you to set aside thoughts of your beloved. If you value the saying "time is money," take deliberate steps to unlock your full potential. While enjoying a walk in the park, you might unexpectedly meet someone from your past with whom you once had disagreements. Remember, marriage is not just about sharing a space; it’s essential to dedicate meaningful time to nurture your bond with your partner. Remedy: To ensure a smooth love life, consider offering support and assistance to visually impaired individuals.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.