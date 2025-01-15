Gemini: It's a day for relaxation and enjoyment. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your belongings to avoid theft or misplacement. A family member's behaviour might leave you feeling unsettled—consider having an open and honest conversation with them. Romance blossoms as a friendship deepens into something more meaningful. Be thoughtful and deliberate before committing to any new project. Exercise patience and tact while communicating with family members to avoid unnecessary conflicts that could drain your energy. Today, you’ll let go of past marital disappointments and focus on appreciating the beautiful moments of the present. Remedy: To enhance your financial prospects, gift books, educational materials, or resources to deserving individuals, academics, or scholars.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 5 pm.