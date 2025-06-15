Gemini: Take special care of your health today. There’s a chance of financial loss, so stay alert while handling money or signing documents. Small changes at home may be made to enhance its appearance. A sudden romantic attraction may surprise you. At work, be brave and maintain discretion if you face opposition. The stars are in your favour today, giving you many reasons to feel happy. With a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days in your married life. Remedy: Show respect to elders, teachers, scholars, and spiritual guides to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.