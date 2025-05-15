Gemini: Workplace pressure from seniors and tensions at home may cause stress and affect your focus. You might feel tempted to make quick money, but be cautious. Avoid being rude to guests, as your behavior could upset your family and create distance in relationships. Despite any negativity from your partner, you'll still express your love. It’s better to postpone any new projects or major spending for now. Try to connect with influential people, as it could benefit you. However, interference from others may create problems in your married life today. Remedy: The Sun represents discipline. Leading a disciplined life can bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.