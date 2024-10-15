Gemini: Avoid taking long journeys today, as you may not be physically strong enough for travel. If you've borrowed money from a relative, you may need to repay the amount today, regardless of the situation. Your curiosity and desire for knowledge will help you form new friendships. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you feeling confused. Stay alert, as someone might try to take credit for your hard work. You may spontaneously decide to take a break from work and spend time with your family. However, you might feel disappointed by the lack of support from your spouse during a challenging time. Remedy: For success in your professional life, distribute yellow sweets like laddoos and bundi around sacred places.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.