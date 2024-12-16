Gemini: Cataract patients should avoid polluted environments, as exposure to smoke can worsen eye health. Minimize time spent in direct sunlight whenever possible. Financial transactions will keep you busy throughout the day, but by evening, you'll find yourself with a satisfactory amount of savings. Your wit and knowledge will leave a positive impression on those around you. Love will take center stage today, beginning with your partner’s smile and ending in thoughts of each other. Encouragement from seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. While you’ll attempt to dedicate time to your partner, unexpected responsibilities may prevent you from doing so fully. However, you’ll share an exciting and memorable experience with your spouse by the end of the day. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry it with you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.