Gemini: Take a break today—relax and engage in hobbies or activities you enjoy the most. Investments related to your home are likely to bring good returns. Avoid letting family tensions distract you; tough times often teach valuable lessons. Instead of indulging in self-pity, focus on learning from challenges. Your day may be disrupted by the involvement of your spouse's family members. However, you will be in the spotlight, with success within reach. You may prefer to spend the day in a quiet place, away from relatives. Be mindful, as family issues could lead to disagreements with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen love in your relationship by drinking water stored in an orange-coloured glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.