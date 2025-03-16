Gemini: Others may believe you’re too old to learn something new, but your sharp and active mind proves them wrong. You’ll grasp new concepts with ease. If you run a business with close relatives, be extra cautious today to avoid financial setbacks. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. You’ll find yourself attracting attention and gaining popularity, especially among the opposite sex. A colleague may surprise you with a kind gesture at work. In your free time, you might focus on finding a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your marriage will make you feel truly fortunate today. Remedy: Feed black-and-white spotted cows with food and fodder for good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3 pm.