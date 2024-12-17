Gemini: Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and visiting a health club regularly. Advice from your father could prove valuable in your professional life. However, tensions may arise with family members or your spouse. You might experience the joy of love, but those in creative fields could face challenges today, making you reflect on the value of a stable job. You'll have plenty of quality time with your spouse, making them feel cherished and loved. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to the needy for a harmonious and happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.