Gemini: If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, spend time with your children. Their hugs, laughter, and innocent smiles can instantly lift your spirits. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, now is the time to start saving. Increasing family responsibilities may add to your stress, but staying calm will help you manage them effectively. In matters of love, your romantic feelings will be returned today. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. You’ll have free time today to socialize and engage in activities you enjoy. A nostalgic moment with your spouse may bring back cherished romantic memories. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.