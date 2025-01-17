Gemini: Sharing happiness with others will positively impact your health. Promising opportunities to earn money will come your way, helping you clear all outstanding family debts. You may feel the absence of true love in your life today, but remember, time has a way of bringing changes, including in your romantic life. Stay polite and charming to everyone you meet—only a few will truly understand the secret of your charisma. Your spouse’s low health might pose a challenge to your tasks, but you’ll find a way to manage everything effectively. Taking a moment to sit under the shade of a tree will relax your mind and body while teaching you valuable life lessons. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3 pm.