Gemini: Today is likely to be a positive day, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. However, if you've taken a loan, you might have to repay it now, which could strain your finances. Be polite to guests — rude behaviour may upset your family and damage important relationships. Love may come into your life unexpectedly, making your day feel special. If you’re still searching for a job, you’ll need to put in extra effort today. Success will come only through hard work. Also, avoid getting into unnecessary arguments, as it could spoil your mood and waste your time. Your partner might pleasantly surprise you today with a memorable gesture, even if unintentional. Remedy: To improve your career prospects, float an empty earthen pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.