Gemini: Victory celebrations will bring you immense joy, and sharing this happiness with friends will make it even more special. Investments made today will strengthen your financial security and prosperity. Your focus will be on children and family, making it a fulfilling day. Any lingering complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will fade away, bringing harmony. Make the most of new money-making ideas that come to you. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly satisfying to do. Your emotions will be reflected in your eyes, and today, you and your spouse will share a deep, heartfelt moment. Remedy: Wrap black pepper, black grams, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and immerse it in flowing water to enhance your income.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.