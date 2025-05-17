Gemini: Make time for meditation and yoga today—they offer not just physical benefits but also deeper spiritual nourishment. Businesspeople may find reason to smile, as profits are likely to bring satisfaction and optimism. It’s a favorable day for home and family matters, especially for tackling long-pending chores. When it comes to love, you won't just hear poetic lines like "love is limitless"—you’ll feel them come alive. The world may seem more vibrant, with colors appearing brighter and emotions running deeper, all thanks to the intoxicating energy of love. While travel may not be ideal today, the warmth at home and affection in your relationships will more than make up for it. Your positive traits may even become a topic of appreciation among elders. Remedy: Incorporate more green grams into your meals to boost your overall health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.