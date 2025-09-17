Gemini: You will find relief from the long-standing stress and pressures of life. This is the right time to bring positive lifestyle changes that will help you keep worries at bay permanently. Financial issues may ease as your parents step in with support. On the domestic front, tensions could arise, so be mindful of your words. Love is in the air, and Cupid seems to be favouring you—just stay aware of your surroundings. Business or partnership prospects look promising, but make sure every agreement is put in writing. Avoid wasting too much time on movies or mobile entertainment, as it could cause you to neglect important responsibilities. Disappointment from your partner may leave you disheartened, even putting strain on your marriage. Remedy: Place black or white marbles/pebbles in potted plants at home to bring happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.