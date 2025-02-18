Gemini: Divine wisdom from a saintly person will bring you peace and comfort. Be mindful of your spending and focus only on essential purchases today. Family issues should take top priority—addressing them without delay will create a more harmonious home environment and strengthen your influence over loved ones. Your partner’s harsh words may upset you, but try not to let them affect your mood. Pending projects and plans will finally start taking shape. Recognizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will prove beneficial for you. However, your spouse’s demands might cause some stress. Remedy: The Moon governs women—respecting and valuing their emotions, especially your partner’s, will help maintain a smooth and loving relationship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.