Gemini: Today, a lot will rest on your shoulders, and having a clear mind will be crucial for making the right decisions. Key plans will be successfully implemented, bringing fresh financial gains. Some may have a reason to celebrate as a new member joins the family. However, interference from a third party could create tension between you and your beloved. Your colleagues will be more understanding than usual. You won’t be bothered by others’ opinions today and may prefer spending your free time in solitude. Be mindful of your expenses, as financial matters could create strain in your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Chant Om Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times for a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm to 7:45 pm.