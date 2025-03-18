Gemini: Your health will remain good despite a hectic schedule. Financially, today will be better than usual, and you will earn well. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—be sure to participate rather than just observe. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day, so planning a surprise could make it truly special. Expect appreciation at work for your efforts. Despite your busy routine, you’ll find time for yourself and enjoy your favourite activities. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today. Remedy: Worship a lead idol of your personal deity to boost your career and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.