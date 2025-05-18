Gemini: Don’t feel nervous or lose your confidence while interacting with influential people today. Staying confident is just as important for your well-being as money is for business success. You’re likely to recover long-pending payments or dues. Household chores may keep you occupied for most of the day. Love is in the air—plan something special for the evening to make it a memorable romantic moment. At work, your colleagues will support your efforts to bring positive changes. Be ready to act quickly and encourage your team to give their best, as it will lead to good results. Some of you may have to travel unexpectedly, which could be tiring and stressful. Emotionally, today is a day of deep bonding—men and women may feel more connected and in sync with each other. Remedy: Offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to the needy for a joyful and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.