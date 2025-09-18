Gemini: Keep a check on your eating habits and avoid overeating to maintain your weight. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial deals. Spending the evening with friends will uplift your spirits. A picnic or outing can add spark to your love life. Avoid daydreaming and don’t rely on others to finish your tasks—focus on your own efforts. The day is also good for recreation and entertainment. With your spouse, you are set to experience some of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: For professional growth, offer prayers daily to the Sun God by chanting his twelve names—Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, and Bhaskar.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.