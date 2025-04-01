Gemini: Holding grudges against others will only lead to mental stress. It's best to let go of such negative thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. Important plans are set to materialize, bringing you fresh financial gains. Your sharp wit will uplift the atmosphere around you. Take a moment to browse through your partner’s recent social media posts—you might come across a delightful surprise. Attending trade shows and seminars will be beneficial for expanding your business network. Unfortunately, some unnecessary tasks may consume your free time today. However, love will fill your married life with warmth and joy throughout the day. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or decorative items made of Plaster of Paris (POP) at home will contribute to excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.