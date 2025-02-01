Gemini: Avoid wasting your energy on overthinking impossible situations—focus it in the right direction instead. Financial matters may not be in your favor today due to planetary influences, so be cautious and safeguard your money. Enjoy a joyful time with family and friends, as uplifting moments await you. There’s a strong chance of meeting someone who captivates your heart today. If you go shopping, you may find a beautiful outfit for yourself. With a little effort, today could turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. Time flies when you're with children, and you’ll be reminded of this while cherishing moments with them. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, scented sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.