Gemini: You are likely to recover from a physical ailment, which might even allow you to participate in a sports competition. While money is important, avoid becoming overly focused on it to the point where it affects your relationships. Home repairs or social gatherings may keep you occupied today. Remember, setbacks are a natural part of life and should not discourage you. If you value time as much as money, take steps to maximize your potential. Today, you'll realize the significance of relationships as you spend quality time with your family. However, interference from others might strain your bond with your spouse. Remedy: To bring more harmony and peace into your love life, consider gifting your partner a silver ring.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.