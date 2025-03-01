Gemini: You'll feel a surge of energy today. Investing in real estate could bring promising returns. An unexpected message from a distant relative will lift your spirits. Love at first sight may be on the horizon. Nostalgia may draw you toward activities you cherished in childhood. This evening promises to be unforgettable as you share special moments with your spouse. A fantastic start to the day will keep you feeling energized and positive throughout. Remedy: For harmony in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, leave it in the sun, and drink it.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.